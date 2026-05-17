Virat Kohli equals Alex Hales in elite list with resilient knock against PBKS

New Delhi:

Punjab Kings took on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 61st game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides met at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on May 17th, and the game began with RCB coming in to bat first.

The side opened its innings with Jacob Bethell scoring 11 and Virat Kohli amassing 58 runs. However, Kohli built a solid partnership with Devdutt Padikkal, and doing so, Kohli equalled the legendary record of Alex Hales and became the player who has been involved in most 50-plus stands in T20 cricket.

Both Kolhi and Hales have been involved in 50-plus stands in T20 cricket 210 times each. Furthermore, the likes of David Warner, Babar Azam, and Chris Gayle also feature on the list.

Punjab Kings need 223 runs to win the game

Speaking of the clash between RCB and PBKS, after the early dismissal of Jacob Bethell on a score of 11 runs, Virat Kohli scored 58 runs in 37 deliveries. Furthermore, Devdutt Padikkal put in a good show as well, amassing 45 runs in 25 deliveries.

Additionally, Venkatesh Iyer went unbeaten on a score of 73 runs in 40 deliveries, with Tim David scoring 28 in 12. Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a total of 222 runs in the first innings of the game, and the side would hope that the total is enough as they look to stay atop the standings.

As for Punjab Kings, Harpreet Brar was the highest wicket-taker for the hosts with two wickets to his name. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket each as well. Coming on the back of five straight losses, Punjab Kings will hope to put in a good showing with the bat, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the second innings of the clash.

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