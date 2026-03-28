Will Jasprit Bumrah play in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2026 opener vs KKR? Head coach shares update

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have confirmed that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is available for the IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Earlier in the week, Bumrah reported to BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, which led to a cloud over a potential injury and whether the pacer will be available for the season opener.

Those concerns were later clarified as part of a structured workload management plan designed by the Indian board’s medical team. The programme focused on maintaining his physical condition during a demanding international calendar, with particular attention on India’s upcoming white-ball tour of England in July. On the matchday eve, head coach Mahela Jayawardene confirmed his return and availability.

“He's back with the squad. He's available to play. That's it,” said Jayawardene.

Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner unavailable for MI

While Bumrah’s return strengthens the squad significantly, Mumbai Indians are still awaiting the arrival of a few overseas players. Will Jacks and Mitchell Santner have yet to join the team ahead of the season opener. Their delayed arrival is linked to the packed international schedule leading into the T20 World Cup. Jayawardene acknowledged that such delays were anticipated, given the workload on players across formats and competitions.

“The buildup to the World Cup was quite intense as well. I mean, there was a lot of cricket played. There were a couple of Test series going on as well before that. And then leading up to the T20 World Cup, there were a lot of bilateral tournaments. The workloads of some of them, most of them are bowlers who needed that bit of extra week, and then the World Cup itself was quite high intensity, travelling, playing. So that's part and parcel of it, and we knew that, going into this IPL, there'll be those kinds of situations, so we just have to manage that," said Jayawardene.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are not dealing with any fitness concerns. They have full squad available and will be hoping to start the campaign with a win against the five-time champions.

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