'I find him quite bizarre': R Ashwin gives his take on Virat Kohli's knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad

New Delhi:

Defending IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru put in a brilliant performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad in game 2 of the tournament. The two sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, and RCB managed to register a six-wicket win.

In the clash, the performances of Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, and Jacob Duffy stood out. Speaking on the same, former India international Ravichandran Ashwin took centre stage and talked about the performance of Virat Kohli in the clash.

It is worth noting that Kohli went unbeaten on a score of 69* runs in 38 deliveries as the defending champions chased down the target of 202 runs in just 15.4 overs.

“I find him quite bizarre at this age. I tell him this during our chats now and then. He was batting on 40-odd, there was a partnership going on, and RCB were coasting. He ran through for the first single, stopped there, and the other batter hadn’t even reached halfway, but he was already looking for a second. That was a 57-metre boundary on the leg side, and it shows the enthusiasm he still brings to the game,” Ashwin told JioHotstar’s ‘Google Search AI Mode Match Centre Live’.

Ashwin talked about the example that Kohli sets

Furthermore, the veteran all-rounder talked about how Kohli sets the example for the rest of the players by running singles and working for every run that he scores.

“He walks the talk. It’s almost like he’s putting on a show for people to see how the game should be played, play it hard and play it the way it’s meant to be played. That stood out for me with respect to what Virat did. And if this is the way RCB are going to bat, Virat just needs to bat the full 20 overs,” he added.

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