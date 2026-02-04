'Uss raat woh ghar nahi pohonchi': Taapsee Pannu fights a legal battle against injustice in Assi trailer Assi, starring Taapsee Pannu, is set to release on February 20. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the trailer offers a glimpse into a courtroom drama centred on a lawyer fighting for justice for a gang-rape survivor.

New Delhi:

The trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film, Assi, was released by the makers on Tuesday. The video offers a first glimpse into the legal drama, where Taapsee wages a legal war inside the courtroom as she deals with rape cases.

Slated for a February 20 release, the film marks Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha’s third collaboration after Mulk in 2018 and Thappad in 2020.

Taapsee Pannu's Assi trailer out

Assi stars Taapsee Pannu as a lawyer fighting for justice for a gang-rape survivor. The film sheds light on the grim reality of crimes against women in India. The video stars with a broken Taapsee telling the judge about a particular rape case, adding that 80 more such cases were reported on a single day.

The hard-hitting trailer also touches upon politics, power playa and crimes against women in India. The film also features Kani Kusruti, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Revathy, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles. Watch the trailer of Assi here:

Previously, sharing posters from Assi, Pannu wrote, “Taapsee Pannu as Raavi. No more turning away from the reality. It’s time to face it.” The posters carry the stark line, “Eighty. Per Day. Every Day.”, setting the tone for a story rooted in hard truths.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the film’s first-look poster with the line, “Assi. Uss raat woh ghar nahi pahunchi” [That night, she didn’t reach home]." Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and produced by Benaras Mediaworks, the poster showed Pannu dressed as a lawyer, with traces of black ink on her face.

What the makers say about Assi

Reflecting on the trailer, Anubhav Sinha said, “For me, my film has to hit the core of the story. With ASSI, it felt like a loud thud exactly where it should. That impact compelled me to make this film. The story draws from everyday news, realities we often choose to ignore. To tell a story like this, Taapsee is a natural you just take her there and she delivers her best. And with Bhushan Kumar backing a film like ASSI, we know we’re striking the nail in the right corner."

Taapsee also spoke about why the film mattered to her, saying, “I felt it was time to bring these stories together and put them in front of people to remind ourselves that what we read as everyday crime news should never be normalised. These incidents are alarming, they’re happening around us, and they seem to be growing. Sometimes it’s not just about the crime itself, but also about how little we do to stop it in our own capacity. When we shaped this into a two-hour narrative, it became deeply moving for me as a performer, because it forces you to confront a reality we often look away from."

Assi is slated for release in theatres on February 20.

