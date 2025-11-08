In major crackdown, J-K Police targets Pakistan-based terror operatives in Kulgam The multiple cordon and search operations (CASOs), officials said, were conducted in several parts of the Kulgam district after the security forces received specific intelligence.

Kulgam:

The security forces have launched a massive counter-terror operation and initiated a large-scale crackdown across the Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir against those who are allegedly operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), said officials on Saturday.

The multiple cordon and search operations (CASOs), officials said, were conducted in several parts of the district after the security forces received specific intelligence. They said the operation was targeted against "individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border."

During the crackdown, officials said they have booked several people were booked under relevant provisions of law for their continued "involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda circulation, and aiding recruitment".

They have also seized many digital devices and incriminating materials. "Kulgam Police has reiterated its commitment to uphold peace and security in the district, stating that operations against the terror support network will continue to ensure its complete dismantling," officials said in a statement.

Raids conducted in Kashmir jails

Apart from this, the officials on Saturday also conducted multiple searches and raids at several jails across the union territory. The raids were conducted by the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

"The CIK is carrying out searches in various jails of Kashmir. Legal action will be taken if anything illegal is recovered during searches," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Two terrorists killed in failed infiltration bid

In another development, the security forces have neutralised two unidentified terrorists in a failed infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kupwara district, said officials on Saturday. The anti-terror operation was launched by the Indian Army on specific intelligence inputs in the Keran sector of Kupwara.

"Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire," the Army said in a post on X. "Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress."