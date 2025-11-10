J-K Police seizes two more AK-47 rifles, 350 kg explosives from Faridabad Medical College: Sources Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered two more AK-47 rifles and around 350 kg explosives from Faridabad, based on inputs from the second detained doctor in the Medical College case.

Faridabad:

In a major escalation of the ongoing Anantnag Government Medical College investigation, Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered two AK47 rifles and nearly 350 kilograms of explosives from Haryana's Faridabad, as per sources. This recovery was made after inputs allegedly provided by the second detained doctor linked to the case. Earlier, an AK-47 rifle was recovered from the locker of Dr Adeel in the Government Medical College, Anantnag. A second doctor was detained soon after Adeel's arrest.

As per the investigators. Sources indicate that three doctors are suspected to have links with terror organisations. Two doctors from Anantnag and Pulwama in Kashmir have already been arrested, while a third doctor is currently absconding and a search operation is underway to trace him. Officials believe that the suspects could possibly be connected to the Ansar Gazwat-ul-Hind terror group. Further investigation is in progress.