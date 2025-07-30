This underrated web series has a higher IMDb rating than Panchayat, Mirzapur and Special Ops TVF’s Pitchers is winning hearts and charts, scoring 9.1 on IMDb and topping hits like Panchayat and Mirzapur. Find out why everyone’s talking about it.

Web series are becoming increasingly popular on OTT platforms. New shows drop every week, and while many get lost in the noise, some stand out for their compelling plots and powerful performances.

Despite the popularity and high IMDb ratings of shows like Panchayat, Special Ops, Mirzapur, and The Family Man, one lesser-known series has quietly topped them all—with an impressive 9.1 rating.

The TVF web series that surpassed Panchayat and Mirzapur

It’s TVF’s Pitchers—a realistic tale of four friends quitting their jobs to launch a startup. The show highlights the emotional and practical challenges of setting goals, building self-confidence, and navigating the cutthroat world of entrepreneurship.

What is Pitchers all about?

The series follows Naveen, Jeetu, Yogi, and Mandal as they leave their corporate jobs to pursue a business dream. It captures their highs, lows, moments of doubt, and the unwavering strength of friendship. It’s not just a business story; it’s a heartfelt narrative about taking risks, believing in yourself, and defying societal expectations.

Where to watch Pitchers online

The series resonates with young audiences because of its realistic storytelling and lack of melodrama. Both viewers and critics have praised its writing, acting, and direction. Season 1 is available for free on YouTube and the TVF app, while Season 2 can be streamed exclusively on ZEE5.

Who stars in TVF Pitchers? Meet the cast

The lead cast includes:

Naveen Kasturia as Naveen

Jitendra Kumar as Jeetu

Arunabh Kumar as Yogi

Abhay Mahajan as Mandal

Pitchers vs other top-rated Indian web series on IMDb

Pitchers – 9.1

Kota Factory – 9.0

Panchayat – 9.0

The Family Man – 8.7

Special Ops – 8.6

Mirzapur – 8.4

