3BHK on OTT: Here’s when you might finally watch it online 3BHK might finally be coming home, literally. The heartwarming family drama is reportedly set for its OTT debut on August 1. Here’s all you need to know.

New Delhi:

'3BHK' has been making headlines for a while now, and for good reason. This Tamil family drama, directed by Sri Ganesh, has been widely appreciated for its heartwarming portrayal of everyday struggles and aspirations. Set almost entirely within a household, the film stars Yogi Babu, Siddharth, and Meetha Raghunath in pivotal roles and tells a story that resonates with every middle-class Indian family.

The central theme revolves around a family’s dream of owning a house in the city—a dream riddled with setbacks, sacrifices, and emotional turning points. Upon its theatrical release, 3BHK earned praise for its relatable storyline, compelling performances, and fresh perspective. And for those who missed watching it in cinemas, there’s good news, as per OTTplay, the film is likely to release on OTT soon.

Where to watch 3BHK on OTT?

According to a report by OTTplay, 3BHK is expected to premiere on Amazon Prime Video starting August 1, 2025. While an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited, the film is likely to be available in Tamil, along with Hindi, Telugu, and other dubbed versions. This release would offer a wider audience the chance to experience the film’s emotional depth from the comfort of home.

A story rooted in family, struggles, and dreams

At the heart of 3BHK is Vasudevan (played by R. Sarathkumar), a middle-class father with one dream, which is to own a house in the city. Living with his daughter Aarthi (Meetha Raghunath), son Prabhu (Siddharth), and wife Shanti (Devayani), Vasudevan puts all his hopes on his children, especially Prabhu, believing that the next generation might succeed where he couldn’t.

The film weaves through personal setbacks, family pressures, and the pursuit of dignity, making it both intimate and universally relatable. It also explores how Aarthi’s journey shapes the family’s destiny and whether their long-held dream finally materialises.

3BHK cast

​Siddharth plays the film's lead — a compassionate, middle-class son navigating complex emotions. R Sarathkumar, as the father, brings composed strength and maturity to the family dynamic. Devayani is appreciated for her role as the loving and devoted mother who holds the family together. The supporting cast, including Meetha Raghunath and Chaithra J Achar, adds charm and emotional depth to the narrative.

