Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Sonam Wangchuk: 'Asatya, hinsa are Modi government's tenets'

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi finally broke his silence on Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike over NEET paper leak on Friday, hitting out at the Narendra Modi government over the climate activist's removal from Jantar Mantar, where he had been on an indefinite hunger strike.

Rahul accused the Centre of suppressing the voices of people who are raising issues affecting students across the country.

In a post on X, Gandhi said Wangchuk's removal while he was on a non-violent hunger strike was "wrong" and that hinsa (violence) and asatya (lies) are the Modi government's principles.

"The core tenets of the Modi government are Asatya and Hinsa.... Paper leaks, the rising cost of education, and student suicides are critical issues for India’s future," Gandhi wrote in the post.

"No amount of force can deter India’s students, and those of us who love and believe in them, from raising these issues," he added.

Wangchuk shifted to hospital, refusing treatment

Wangchuk has been fasting since June 28 in support of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the reported deaths of students linked to the controversy.

The activist was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital early on Saturday after Delhi Police, citing expert medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court, moved him from the protest site. Protest organisers have maintained that their planned march to Parliament on July 20 will go ahead as scheduled.

Gandhi also linked Wangchuk's protest to broader concerns over the education system, saying paper leaks, the rising cost of education and student suicides were among the most pressing issues facing India's future.

Wangchuk has refused intravenous fluids, oral rehydration solution and all other medications despite showing signs of dehydration and metabolic abnormalities, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital said on Saturday.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Wangchuk, 59, was brought in by Delhi Police and admitted at 7:40 am after a 20-day fast and complaints of generalised weakness. He had no history of fainting episodes and was conscious at the time of admission, with stable pulse, blood pressure and oxygen saturation. However, doctors observed signs of dehydration.

Medical investigations revealed compensated acidosis, low serum potassium levels and a blood sugar reading of 78 mg/dl. A repeat test confirmed the potassium deficiency, while urinary ketone levels rose from 1+ at the time of admission to 3+ by 1 pm, indicating the worsening effects of prolonged fasting.

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