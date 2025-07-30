When Sonu Nigam bled after singing Yeh Dil Deewana for Shah Rukh Khan | Birthday special On Sonu Nigam’s birthday, we revisit the story behind Yeh Dil Deewana, a song recorded with such intensity, it left a lasting mark on both singer and listeners.

New Delhi:

Sonu Nigam has been ruling the hearts of music lovers since the 90s. Born on July 30, 1973, in Faridabad, Sonu Nigam inherited the talent of singing from his family. His father, Agam Kumar Nigam, used to sing on stage and at wedding ceremonies. He started singing at the age of 4. When he turned 18, the singer's father brought him to Mumbai to make a career in Bollywood. Here, he took training from Hindustani classical singer Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

He first sang for the film 'Jaanam' (1990). But this film was never released. Sonu Nigam's first film itself got shelved. Then he started his career with the song 'Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye' from DD1's serial 'Talaash' (1992). Sonu Nigam's first film song was 'O Aasmanwale' from the film 'Aaja Meri Jaan' (1993).

'Sa Re Ga Ma' opened up his luck

The biggest change in Sonu's life came when he got a chance to host the show 'Sa Re Ga Ma'. This show was telecast in the year 1995. After this, he met Gulshan Kumar, the owner of T Series. Impressed by Sonu Nigam's voice, Gulshan gave Sonu a chance to sing in the film 'Bewafa Sanam'. His song 'Achha Sila Diya Tune Mere Pyar Ka' became a huge hit, and he got recognition in the industry. After this, Sonu's journey of success started, and he kept moving forward on it. Sonu's voice fits in with legendary actors like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan.

What Subhash Ghai told Sonu before recording the song

Do you know that while singing a song, blood came out of the singer's mouth? That song is 'Yeh Dil Deewana' from the film 'Pardes', which was filmed on Shah Rukh Khan. When the singer reached the studio to record the song, Subhash Ghai said, 'Sonu, you have to sing this song with so much pain that blood should come out of your throat.'

When emotion turned real

Sonu Nigam took Subhash Ghai's words so seriously that he put all his effort into making this song excellent. Surprisingly, when he finished recording the song, blood actually came out of his throat, which he showed to Subhash Ghai. The director himself had revealed this on the stage of a singing reality show.

Sonu Nigam has also tried his hand at acting

Sonu Nigam has made a different place for himself in the world of singing. Apart from this, he has also tried his luck in the world of acting. He started it as a child artist in films like 'Pyaara Dushman', 'Ustad Ustadi Se', 'Betaab', 'Humse Hai Zamana' and 'Taqdeer'. Later, he made his acting debut with the film 'Jaani Dushman'. Apart from this, he appeared as an actor in films like 'Love in Nepal', 'Kaash Aap Hamare Hote'. However, his acting career was not successful.

