Box Office Report: Saiyaara aces, Fantastic Four and Mahavatar Narasimha struggle on Tuesday 'Saiyaara' was successful in drawing the audience to the theatres for the second consecutive week but 'Hari Hara Veer Mallu' and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' are now fading.

New Delhi:

From 'Saiyaara' to 'Mahavatar Narasimha', these days the audience has films of every genre available to watch in the theatres. From Bollywood to Hollywood and South Cinema, this week, there is a good competition at the box office. While on one hand, Mohit Suri's directorial film 'Saiyaara' was successful in drawing the audience to the theatres for the second consecutive week, the animated film 'Mahavatar Narasimha' also made its presence felt.

However, 'Hari Hara Veer Mallu' and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' are now looking a bit faded. Let us know which film earned how much on Tuesday.

Saiyaara

Mohit Suri's romantic-thriller 'Saiyaara' has done strong business since the first day of its release. The film started with Rs 21.5 crores, which is considered to be a great opening for a new franchise film. In the first week, it crossed the figure of Rs 172.75 crores. The craze of the audience continued in the second week as well. The film earned Rs 26 crores on Saturday and Rs 30 crores on Sunday. Now on Tuesday also, the film has earned Rs 9.50 crores, taking its total collection to Rs 266 crores. This film, featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become one of the biggest hits of this year.

Hari Hara Veer Mallu

Pawan Kalyan's action-drama film 'Hari Hara Veer Mallu' had a blockbuster opening of Rs 34.75 crores on the first day, but after that, the film's earnings saw a decline. On the second day, only 8 crores were earned, while on Sunday, there was some relief and the figure reached Rs 11 crores. But on Monday and Tuesday, the film was able to earn only Rs 2.25 crores and Rs 1.75 crores, respectively. Overall, the film's total collection so far has been Rs 79.10 crore. Even the presence of Bobby Deol and Nidhhi Agerwal could not take the film across.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Marvel's much-talked-about franchise's new film, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' was released in India on July 25. But its magic did not work much among the Indian audience. The film collected only Rs 2 crores on Monday and Rs 1.9 crores on Tuesday. So far, the film has earned Rs 23.66 crore, which is considered disappointing as per Marvel's standards. The audience's response has also been mixed, due to which means the future of the film is hanging in the balance.

Mahavatar Narasimha

The mythological animation film 'Mahavatar Narasimha', released on July 25, has performed much better than expected. While it took an opening of Rs 1.35 crores on the first day, the film collected Rs 7 crores on Sunday. Now it has collected Rs 7.5 crores on Tuesday. So far, the film has crossed the mark of Rs 29.35 crores.

Also Read: Do you know Dhadak 2 is based on this Tamil film? Here's where you can watch the original on OTT