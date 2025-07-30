Do you know Dhadak 2 is based on this Tamil film? Here's where you can watch the original on OTT Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's film Dhadak 2 will release on August 1. The Bollywood film is based on Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Triptii Dimri and Siddhanth Chaturvedi will be seen in the upcoming film Dhadak 2 in two days. The film, backed by Dharma Productions, is directed by Shazia Iqbal. It is based on the love story of two individuals who belong to different castes. The hardships and struggles that they go through to achieve their love are the film's main plot. The makers have created enough anticipation for the film, with the songs and trailer, that it seems like Dhadak 2 can give competition to Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's Saiyaara.

But do you know Dhadak 2 is the Hindi remake of a Tamil film that received critical acclaim and performed well at the box office? Yes! Triptii and Sid's film is based on Pariyerum Perumal BA. BL. The film, released in 2018, features Kathir and Anandhi in lead roles. The film was directed by Mari Selvaraj. If you want to watch the original film ahead of Dhadak 2, then you can watch it on OTT.

Where is Pariyerum Perumal available on OTT?

Pariyerum Perumal, which impressed netizens and critics in 2018, is available on Amazon Prime Video. However, the film is only available in Tamil only. But the subtitles are available i Hindi and English. Those who don't have a Prime Video subscription can also watch it on YouTube.

Pariyerum Perumal story

The Tamil film is based on the issue of caste discrimination and oppression in India. In the film, a Dalit youth, Pariyan, joins a college and faces constant discrimination and harassment by upper caste classmates. Him falling in love with Jothi Mahalakshmi, a girl from the upper caste, makes the situation even worse. The film depicts caste violence, love and the struggle for justice.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is also a love story of two college students who struggle with social discrimination and just want each other's company. In the film, Siddhant plays the role of a young man who gets admission through a reservation quota and faces caste-based discrimination on campus. Triptii is a city girl who has every comfort and challenges social norms as she does not believe in caste discrimination. To know whether they will be able to become each other's heartbeat (Dhadak) is what the audience seems excited about.

