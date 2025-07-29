Countdown to Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2: Release date, cast and trailer Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 hits cinemas this Friday, August 1. The trailer is out, the cast is star-studded, and the comedy drama is ready to roar. Here's all you need to know.

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his next film 'Son of Sardaar 2'. The comedy-drama film, which is the sequel to the 2012 film 'Son of Sardaar', is all set to hit the silver screens in the coming days.

Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the Bollywood film was earlier scheduled to be released on July 25, 2025; however, the makers of the film postponed its release date less than a week before its release. Read further to know when you can watch Ajay Devgn's starrer in your nearby cinemas.

Son of Sardaar 2 release date: When is it coming out?

In an official announcement on July 19, 2025, the makers of the film revealed that the 'Son of Sardaar 2' will be released worldwide on August 1, 2025. The caption of the Instagram post reads, "Jassi Paaji and toli will see you in cinemas worldwide on 1st August 2025."

Son of Sardaar 2 movie: What we know so far

For those who don't know, Ajay Devgn's starrer will now witness a box office clash with Shazia Iqbal's romantic drama film 'Dhadak 2', which is also releasing on the same day. The film stars Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Saad Bilgrami in the lead roles.

Meet the cast of Son of Sardaar 2

In this film, Raid 2 actor Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the role of Jassi Randhawa. On the other hand, the Sita Ramam actress, Mrunal Thakur, can be seen as Sukh. Besides these, the star cast of the film 'Son of Sardaar 2' includes Ravi Kishan, Kubbra Sait, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Pandey, Neeru Bajwa, Vindu Dara Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, Sharat Saxena, Ashwini Kalsekar and others in the key roles.

Son of Sardaar 2 trailer

The makers of the comedy-drama film dropped the official trailer on July 11, 2025, across social media platforms. The 2-minute 59-second trailer features a glimpse of action, drama and comedy scenes.

Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, NR Pachisia, and Pravin Talreja under the banners of Devgn Films, Jio Studios, T-Series and Panorama Studios. The music of the film is composed by Jaani, Harsh Upadhyay, Amar Mohile, Sunny Vik and Salil Amrute.

