Rakul Preet, Vashu Bhagnani under IT scanner as officials raid multiple locations over alleged tax evasion

Mumbai:

The Income Tax Department is conducting searches at around 12 locations linked to people and companies from the film industry over allegations of money being sent abroad in the name of film projects.

The searches are currently underway at locations linked to actress Rakul Preet Singh, producer Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.

Income Tax Department conducts searches at 12 locations

According to the information available, the Income Tax Department has launched a search operation at 12 locations connected to Bollywood and the wider film industry. The locations include premises associated with Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani and Panorama Studios.

The searches are part of an investigation into allegations of funds being sent overseas under the name of film projects. Further details about the searches and the investigation are awaited.

Vashu Bhagnani's Rs 400 crore lawsuit

Vashu Bhagnani's Puja Entertainment filed a Rs 400 crore lawsuit in the Bombay High Court in May 2026 against Tips Industries, Ramesh Taurani, Kumar S Taurani and filmmaker David Dhawan over the alleged unauthorised use of songs from the 1999 film Biwi No. 1 in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The suit was reported on May 29, while the court record shows that Puja Films had earlier filed a related case in the Civil Judge, Senior Division-I court in Katihar, Bihar, on or around April 27.

The dispute centres on the songs Chunnari Chunnari and Ishq Sona Hai, which were recreated for the Varun Dhawan-starrer. Puja Entertainment has claimed that it did not authorise their visual use and sought to stop the film's release, distribution, streaming and promotional exploitation involving the songs. It also sought their removal and a change to the film's title.

Rakul Preet Singh, Vashu Bhagnani, Panorama Studios last releases

Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released in theatres on May 15, 2026, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Vashu Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment last backed Mere Husband Ki Biwi, which arrived in cinemas on February 21, 2025, starring Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul.

On the other hand, the most recent theatrical production by Panorama Studios is Dhamaal 4, which was released on July 10, 2026. The next movie that is set for release from Panorama Studios is Drishyam: The Conclusion, on October 2, 2026.

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