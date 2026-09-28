Exclusive: Did you know Vedika Pinto cracked Musafir Cafe during Nishaanchi promotions? Here's the story

Vedika Pinto opens up about landing the role of Sudha in Musafir Cafe while she was busy promoting Nishaanchi, and how the film came at a time when she was questioning her place in the industry.

During an exclusive chat with India TV, the actor revealed that the opportunity helped her shift her focus back to the work and build a character she connected with.

Vedika Pinto reveals how Musafir Cafe came her way

Vedika Pinto is currently riding high on the appreciation coming her way for her performance as Sudha in Musafir Cafe. With a career that has seen her take on varied roles and steadily carve her own space, Vedika’s latest outing has given audiences another glimpse of her ability to bring emotional depth and authenticity to her characters. The warmth and relatability she brought to Sudha have struck a chord, making Musafir Cafe an important milestone in her journey.

Vedika revealed, “Musafir Cafe happened very fast for me. I was in the middle of promoting Nishaanchi (directed by Anurag Kashyap) when I got a call to audition for a love story, which turned out to be Musafir Cafe. I went for a couple of rounds, but I didn’t do well initially because my mind was too preoccupied with Nishaanchi. But the casting director, Karan Mally, felt I was perfect for the role of Sudha and he pushed the makers to give me another chance.”

I was questioning myself and having existential moments: Vedika

Vedika recalled that she was going through a phase where she was unsure about her place in the industry when she received the call confirming that she had landed Musafir Cafe. “I was going through that phase when I got a call saying I had landed Musafir Cafe, and I honestly believe it was divine intervention because up until then, I was questioning myself and having existential moments about my place in the industry and whether I was doing the right thing or deluding myself,” she said.

She added, “The good thing is that I jumped into Musafir Cafe, and I realised that the most exciting part of the job is actually doing the job. I was immediately distracted and my spirits were high because I was back to building a character.”

Musafir Cafe cast, adaptation and OTT release

Since its release, Vedika’s portrayal of Sudha has received love and appreciation from audiences, with viewers connecting with the character and her performance. The 2026 Netflix series Musafir Cafe is based on the Hindi novel Musafir Cafe written by Divya Prakash Dubey. It features Vikrant Massey as Chander Mohan Sharma, Vedika Pinto as Sudha Tripathi and Mahima Makwana as Preeti Kaushik.

With the love for Musafir Cafe adding to her growing momentum, Vedika is now gearing up for her upcoming projects, including Musafir Cafe 2 and her next Dharma production alongside Lakshya, directed by Prosit Roy.

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