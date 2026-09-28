Alia Bhatt holds 'cutie' Ranbir Kapoor tightly, looks into his eyes in romantic birthday wish

Like every year, Alia Bhatt has chosen their rarest of moments together to wish her husband Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday today, September 28. Earlier today, RK celebrated his birthday with paps and cut three giant cakes. While waving to paps and fans from the balcony of their new house, Alia made a quick appearance before heading home inside.

Alia Bhatt wishes Ranbir Kapoor on his birthday

Ranbir Kapoor is celebrating his 44th birthday today, September 28. Like every year, his then-girlfriend and now-wife, Alia Bhatt, wished him with rare and unseen photos. The six-photo carousel began with a throwback photo of the duo, probably from their dating days, looking into each other's eyes deeply. The next one was a picture from New York. Alia had first used a similar frame when she first made her relationship Insta-official with Ranbir on his birthday in 2018. Other photos of the couple were from their parenthood diaries and their many holidays together.

Sharing the photos, Alia wrote, "HBD cutie", with a star emoji. Take a look:

Ranbir and Alia waved to fans from their balcony

Earlier today, Ranbir Kapoor appeared on his balcony and waved to fans and paps on his birthday. Alia came to the balcony, looked proudly at her husband, and then swiftly went inside. The moment was captured by paps. Take a look:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Ranbir and Alia waved to fans from their balcony

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor pledge to refurbish 20 schools

Alia marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on 76th birthday on September 17 with a social media message and also announced a new initiative with Ranbir Kapoor. The couple has pledged to support the refurbishment of 20 schools. The schools will be identified based on recommendations from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Through the initiative, Alia and Ranbir aim to help create better-equipped learning spaces for children. In her message, Alia also spoke about the importance of collective effort and giving back to the community. She wished the Prime Minister good health and a fulfilling year before sharing details of the school refurbishment initiative.

What's on the work front for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor?

Alia and Ranbir are all set to share screen space for the second time in Love And War. The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, releases on January 21, 2027.

Prior to that, Ranbir will appear as Lord Rama in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. The film releases on Diwali 2026.

Also read:

Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: When Sid, Prem and Bunny felt like one of us before the pan-India era