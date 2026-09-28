Ranbir Kapoor's Love And War birthday dinner with Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali | See pic

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War is one of the most awaited films of 2027. The film brings together Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in a first-of-its-kind collaboration under Bhansali's direction. The excitement around the film grew further after the makers unveiled the first-look posters of the three actors.

Ranbir Kapoor's birthday on September 28 added another special moment for the team. The actor celebrated the occasion with the cast and crew of Love And War, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The team came together for a special birthday dinner, with pictures from the celebration later shared on social media.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's team celebrates Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

The celebration came at a time when fans are already closely following every update from the film. Ranbir, Alia and Vicky's first looks have added to the curiosity around the project, with fans waiting to see how the three actors come together in Bhansali's world. The makers also shared glimpses from the birthday celebration on social media. The dinner brought the cast and crew together and added another memorable moment to Ranbir's birthday celebrations.

Ranbir, Alia and Vicky's first looks from Love And War

The first-look posters of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal have only increased the anticipation for Love And War. Ever since the film was announced, there has been considerable interest in its story, characters and the collaboration between the three stars.

Ranbir's first poster from the film shows him seated in a car with a wounded arm. Next was Alia. She turned into a cabaret artist for the same. Vicky looked intense, holding a cigar in his first poster. In the second one, he was seen holding a bouquet in a pool of water. Take a look at all of them here:

When is Love And War releasing?

Love And War has been in the making for a while now. The film is written and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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