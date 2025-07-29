Watch Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par online from August 1: Here’s how Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par is now just Rs 100 away! Here's how you can watch the full movie online and relive the magic of this heartwarming tale.

New Delhi:

Superstar Aamir Khan's recently released film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' is all set to make its digital debut on YouTube from August 1, 2025. Those who haven't watched this family drama on big screens will be able to watch it on their devices, but there's a catch. Viewers can stream Aamir Khan's starrer on the video-sharing online platform YouTube by paying a nominal fee of Rs 100.

Directed by RS Prasanna, the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' was praised by the audience at the time of its release. The Bollywood film, which is the official remake of the 2018 Spanish film 'Champions', revolves around the story of a suspended basketball coach who must serve community service by helping a team of basketball players with disabilities for a tournament.

Where and how to watch Sitaare Zameen Par online

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 267 crore worldwide. Critics have given this film 7.1 stars out of 10 on IMDb. This film, which created a buzz for its emotional storyline and powerful performances, is all set to hit the digital screens with this new digital strategy announced by the makers of the film on Tuesday.

(Image Source : TMDB)A still from Aamir Khan's family drama film 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

How much does it cost to see Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube?

According to a press release, the film 'Sitaare Zameen Par' will stream exclusively on YouTube in India from August 1, 2025, at Rs 100. However, the film will be made available to watch in 38 international markets, including the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Spain, among others, with pricing localised for each market.

During a press conference, the 60-year-old actor said it is his dream that cinema should reach everyone at a reasonable and affordable price.

Meet the cast of Sitaare Zameen Par

Besides Aamir Khan, the film features Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, including 10 debutant actors, like Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar in the key roles.

(With PTI Inputs)



Also Read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ fees: What’s reportedly known