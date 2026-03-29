Pakistan Deputy PM Ishaq Dar stumbles during welcome ceremony for Egyptian Foreign Minister | Video

Islamabad:

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, had an unexpected moment on Saturday after he briefly lost his footing during an official ceremony in Islamabad. The incident occurred while he was welcoming Egypt’s Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelatty, for high-level talks.

As Dar stepped forward on a ceremonial carpet to greet his counterpart, he suddenly slipped and fell, creating a short moment of concern among officials present. The fall appeared accidental and lasted only a few seconds.

People standing nearby quickly moved in to assist him. Dar was helped back on his feet and he continued with the formal proceedings shortly after the incident. A video capturing the moment has spread widely across social media platforms, drawing significant public attention.

The meeting between the two ministers was organised to discuss the evolving situation in the Middle East.

Foreign ministers from Egypt, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia convened in Pakistan for crucial discussions on the evolving conflict in the Middle East. The talks were aimed at easing tensions between the United States and Iran in an effort to promote regional peace.

Notably, Pakistan has positioned itself as a self-proclaimed mediator to broker a truce between Iran and the United States, even though neither side has officially requested Islamabad’s involvement.

Jaishankar on Pakistan’s alleged mediation

Earlier, on Pakistan’s alleged involvement in the peace process, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted that “we are not a dalal nation,” signaling a clear rejection of any suggestion that India would act as an intermediary in a similar capacity.

Responding to a question in an all-party meeting, Jaishankar said the US has engaged Pakistan with Iran since 1981 and the development was nothing new.