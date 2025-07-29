Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s ‘Saiyaara’ fees: What’s reportedly known Did Ahaan Panday earn more than Aneet Padda for Saiyaara? Industry reports hint at their debut salaries — here’s what’s reportedly known so far.

New Delhi:

Mohit Suri's directorial 'Saiyaara' has been performing well at the box office upon its release. The romantic drama film features debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda in the lead roles. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, at present, the film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in India, and its total box office earnings stand at Rs 256.5 crore.

The film has been receiving a good response from the audience and critics, and they have praised the performance of debutant actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. But did you know how much Ahaan and Aneet earned for this film? Read on to know their fee details here.

How much were Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda reportedly paid?

Notably, this romantic drama film is produced by Akshaye Widhani under the banner of Yash Raj Films, a production house which is famous for producing romantic films, big-budget projects, and catchy tracks and has delivered hit films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Dil To Pagal Hai, Veer-Zaara, and Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

According to India Dot Com, production houses like Yash Raj Films (YRF) usually pay their debutant actors between Rs 3 and 5 crore. Talking about Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's fees for 'Saiyaara', the lead actor Ahaan has been paid more as compared to Aneet for the film.

Saiyaara budget and cast overview

The budget of Mohit Suri's latest romantic drama film 'Saiyaara' is reportedly around Rs 60 crore, and according to the film's box office collections, the Bollywood film has recovered its budget within three days. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 393.8 crore worldwide as of now.

Besides Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the film also features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Sid Makkar, Alam Khan, Ritika Murthy, and Geeta Agarwal in the lead roles.

Disclaimer: These figures are based on industry estimates and media reports. The production house has not officially confirmed Saiyaara actors' compensation.

