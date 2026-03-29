'Risking lives of Indians for political gains': PM Modi calls Cong's remarks on West Asia conflict 'dangerous'

Palakkad:

Sharply criticising Congress for its remarks on the situation in West Asia where a conflict is underway between the United States (US), Israel and Iran, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the grand old party wants to risk the lives of Indians who live in the Gulf at risk to gain political advantage. According to him, around one crore Indians live in Gulf, and the government prioritising their safe return.

PM Modi made the remarks while speaking at an elections rally in Kerala's Palakkad.

"You must also remember how the Congress is playing politics in this sensitive matter; the kind of statements the Congress is issuing are dangerous," said the prime minister. "The Congress wants the lives of nearly 1 crore Indians living in Gulf countries to be put in danger so that it can then reap political benefits from it."

PM Modi said he has been in constant touch with the leaders of Gulf since the conflict started on February 28, stressing that the safety of Indians remains the top priority of his government. The Indian embassies in the Gulf, he said, are working round the clock to facilitate the safe return of Indian nationals.

He further asserted that the central government is continuously working to ensure that the conflict has minimal impact on the country. "At this time, everyone's attention is on the war going on in West Asia. Our government is continuously working to ensure that its impact on India is minimal," he said.

"To ensure that our brothers and sisters there do not face any hardship, Indian embassies are also working day and night. The protection of Indians' interests is the top priority for the BJP-NDA government," the prime minister added.

PM Modi and his Cabinet have been continuously monitoring the situation since the beginning of the conflict. This week, he chaired a meeting with chief ministers and lieutenant governors of all states and union territories (UTs) to review the situation. Additionally, the government has also formed an inter-ministerial committee with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh being the chair to monitor the situation.

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