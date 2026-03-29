Keralam is sending a message of change, says PM Modi in Palakkad

Palakkad:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that Kerala is witnessing a shift in political mood, saying the state is "sending a message of change." Addressing a rally in Palakkad, the Prime Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will transform Kerala into a developed state, and the state will move forward on the strength of Modi's guarantees.

"I sense a new and distinct energy in Keralam. The state is sending a clear message of change. With the growing popularity of the NDA and the increasing support for the BJP among the people, your enthusiasm and strong presence in such large numbers here in Palakkad demonstrate that Keralam's mood has transformed into a movement. Now, Keralam places its trust in the BJP and the NDA," said PM Modi.

People no longer convinced by empty promises of LDF and the UDF

Highlighting the growing support for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), PM Modi said youth, women, and farmers in the state are increasingly placing their trust in the alliance. He claimed that people are no longer convinced by the promises of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF).

"The people of Keralam are no longer convinced by the empty promises of the LDF and the UDF. Only the BJP-NDA can fulfil people's aspirations and ensure development," he further said.

Later in the day, the prime minister will travel to neighbouring Thrissur, where he is slated to hold a massive roadshow in the heart of the city.

PM Modi launched a sharp attack on the LDF and the UDF, alleging that both alliances have alternated power in Kerala for decades without taking action against each other despite scams, while making hollow promises to the public.

He said that while the Communists and the Congress accuse each other of being "B-teams," both have effectively acknowledged that the BJP is the "A-team" and the only real contender in the state's Assembly elections.

The Prime Minister asserted that the BJP-led NDA is emerging as a credible alternative, reflecting a shift in the political landscape of Kerala.

"All policies of the LDF and UDF exist solely for the sake of vote-bank politics. They have absolutely no concern for the development of Keralam. Now, I assure you that the BJP-NDA government formed here will drive the rapid development of Keralam and build a developed Keralam... this is Modi's Guarantee," he added.

Kerala Assembly Elections 2026

As Kerala approaches the 2026 Assembly election, the BJP is hoping to convert its long journey in the state into tangible results. The elections are scheduled to be held in the state on April 9 to elect all 140 members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on May 4.

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