Kerala: Two US citizens booked for flying drone in restricted zone in Kochi

Kochi:

Two tourists from the United States have been booked by the Kerala Police for allegedly flying a drone in a restricted high-security area in Fort Kochi. The incident reportedly took place near Chariot Junction, close to a children’s park, where drone operations are strictly prohibited without official approval.

The individuals have been identified as Katie Michelle Phelps, aged 32, and Christopher Ross Harvey, aged 35. Both are residents of Redding, California. According to police officials, the duo operated the drone without obtaining the required permission from authorities.

Investigators stated that the location falls within a designated Red Zone due to the presence of sensitive establishments nearby. These include INS Dronacharya and the Coast Guard headquarters, making the area highly secure and closely monitored.

Police further revealed that the accused not only flew the drone but also recorded visuals around the INS Dronacharya premises during the unauthorised activity. This raised concerns due to the strategic importance of the location.

An FIR has been registered against the duo under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Aircraft Act and the Drone Rules. Authorities are continuing their inquiry into the matter.

Seven foreign nationals arrested

Earlier, seven foreign nationals, including a self-proclaimed US mercenary, were arrested on suspicion of involvement in activities that could threaten national security, officials said.

The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after the individuals were detained by the Bureau of Immigration at key transit points across the country. Authorities acted on specific intelligence inputs received last week while the group was attempting to travel through major Indian hubs.

Security agencies have since seized the mobile phones of the accused and sent them for detailed data extraction. Investigators believe the devices may hold crucial evidence to uncover a wider conspiracy involving the use of Indian ethnic groups to destabilise security.

Out of the seven arrested individuals, six are Ukrainian nationals. Officials are also closely examining their social media accounts to trace the source of funding, identify the mastermind behind the suspected plot, and locate any unknown associates who may be involved.