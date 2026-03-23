Tamil Nadu elections 2026: NDA's seat-sharing pact finalised; BJP allotted 27 seats, PMK gets 18

Chennai:

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday finalised its seat-sharing pact for elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. The seat-sharing was finalised in presence of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is the election in-charge of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Other NDA leaders such as BJP's Tamil Nadu unit chief Nainar Nagenthran, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss, and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran were also present during the signing of the pact at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.

As per the agreement, the BJP has been allotted 27 seats, seven more than what it was given in the 2021 Tamil Nadu polls. Meanwhile, the PMK and the AMMK were given 18 and 11 seats, respectively. The AIADMK, on the other hand, has retained the lion's share and has been given 178 seats.

"We are all one family and we will fight the elections to win them... We are very satisfied with the 27 seats, we will sweep the elections as the people of the state are fed up with CM Stalin and DCM Udhayanidhi Stalin... They have hurt the culture of the state... NDA will form the government in the state," said Goyal.

The 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls

In the previous elections, the AIADMK had contested on 179 seats, winning 66 of them. Despite this, the party was hell bent on contesting the same number of seats. Quoting a senior AIADMK leader, news agency PTI last week had reported that the party wants to secure a clear majority on its own in the coastal state and that's why it was keen on contesting as many seats as possible.

Coming to the BJP, the saffron party had contested on 20 seats in 2021, winning just four of them. These were Coimbatore South, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and Modakkurichi. It must be mentioned here that the BJP was looking to contest on 30 seats this time, but has been given 27.

The polling for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 23. The results will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI), along with those in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and union territory (UT) of Puducherry, on May 4.