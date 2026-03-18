'No alliance with anyone': Vijay declares TVK to go solo in Tamil Nadu elections

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Wednesday made it clear that his party will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections independently, putting an end to speculation about a possible alliance.

The announce from Vijay comes amid intense buzz around TVK potentially joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), fuelling widespread political speculation. However, Vijay dismissed these claims while addressing an iftar gathering organised by the party in the state.

We belong only to people, not any team: Vijay

Speaking at the event, the actor-turned-politician said rumours about his party aligning with different political groups were baseless. "Many people are spreading rumours that we are part of one team or another. But they have now realised that we belong only to the people,” he said.

He added that despite repeated attempts to create confusion, none of the speculation had materialised. "Even after realising this, they continued to spread rumours. When nothing worked, false narratives were pushed that Vijay is joining one alliance or another," he said, acknowledging that such reports may have confused the public.

Reiterating his position, Vijay said he wanted to make it “clear and explicit” that neither he nor his party would compromise on the principles of secularism and social justice. He asserted that the party remains firm in its stand and is determined to form a government under its own leadership.

Vijay to contest from Perambur seat

Party insiders said Vijay is likely to contest from the Perambur constituency in Chennai, with groundwork already underway. Additionally, six members of his party are expected to enter the fray from different constituencies across the city, signalling a focused urban strategy.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2026

All 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single-phase election on April 23, and results will be announced on May 4 as the Election Commission takes up the counting of votes along with those polled in Kerala, West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry.

Also read: Rs 2,500 cash, gold, baby kits and more: TVK's Vijay resorts to freebies for Tamil Nadu elections 2026