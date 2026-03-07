Rs 2,500 cash, gold, baby kits and more: TVK's Vijay resorts to freebies for Tamil Nadu elections 2026

Chennai:

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Saturday made a slew of promises for the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, particularly focusing on women centric schemes to garner support for his party. His promises are somewhat similar to what were made by political parties in the assembly elections in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar.

Speaking at a poll rally, Vijay announced the 'Annapurani super six scheme' under which six cooking gas cylinders will be provided for free every year. He also announced free bus travel in all government-run buses for women.

Assuring the safety of women in the coastal state, the actor-turned-politician said his party will have zero tolerance for crimes against them. He said a separate unit, 'Rani Velu Nachiyar', will made in the Tamil Nadu Police to ensure the safety of the women.

Focus on women safety

Further, the TVK chief announced the introduction of 'smart panic buttons' in public transport for women. Besides, women would also be provided with free sanitary pads at ration shops, schools and colleges. He also announced interest-free allocation of up to Rs 5 lakh for women self-help groups (SHGs).

In addition to all these promises, Vijay announced a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500 and a sovereign gold with silk saree as wedding gift to young women. He noted that the monthly financial assistance will be provided to all women, except those who are government employees, till the age of 60.

Every newborn child would also be given a gold ring and a baby welcome kit, he said. According to Vijay, the welcome kit would be state government's 'ashirward' (blessings) and it would comprise baby powder, baby oil, and diapers.

Vijay's attack on Stalin

During his poll rally, Vijay also attacked Chief Minister MK Stalin and accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of corruption and looting the people of Tamil Nadu. "30 per cent Stalin sir tax of loot and corruption was taking place out of the state's Rs 4.39 lakh crore budget," he said, adding that his poll promises will be implemented by a "graft-free super-good regime".

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in April or May this year, along with those in West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and the union territory (UT) of Puducherry.

ALSO READ - Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala announces to launch new party, unveils flag ahead of Tamil Nadu polls