'India's energy stock improving, petrol and diesel prices won't rise': Centre affirms amid West Asia tensions

New Delhi:

India’s energy stock position is improving as the situation in the Middle East in the wake of US, Israel-Iran war stabilises, Government sources on Saturday said, adding petrol, diesel and gas prices will not increasein the country. The Centre has further affirmed that the recent reviews of the regional situation has strengthened confidence about maintaining stable fuel supplies.

"The energy stock position of India is improving. As the situation is improving, that is giving us greater confidence. Government sources reaffirm that Petrol and Diesel prices will not increase. India has ramped up 10 per cent of its crude imports from sources other than Straight of Hormuz. 60 per cent of crude oil import, which were sourced from other than the Straits of Hormuz has now increased from 60 per cent to 70 per cent," sources said.

Centre refutes Congress allegations

Responding to allegations by Congress over an increase in LPG prices, government sources said the claims were incorrect. "Their allegation is completely baseless. This was only said for petrol and diesel. It was not in reference to LPG. Today, we again assure that prices of Petrol and Diesel will not increase," government sources said.

Sources also said cargo movement near the Strait of Hormuz has begun to resume after Iran pledged not to target neighbouring countries unless attacks originate from their territories.

"In our review meetings, we are getting the sense that our energy stocks are getting better. At one stage we were concerned for our LPG Stocks, but now we are at better situation. Qatar has assured us that it will resume supplies to India as soon as the route reopens. We have surplus stock of LNG. We have got offer of LNG from a large number of countries," they added.