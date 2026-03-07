President Murmu flags Mamata's absence at Santhal event in Bengal: 'Don't know if she's angry with me'

New Delhi:

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday raised concerns about the handling of the International Santhali Conclave during her visit to North Bengal adding that Mamata Banerjee was like her "younger sister.” Originally scheduled in Bidhannagar, the venue was shifted to a smaller area in Goshaipur near Bagdogra Airport due to alleged congestion and security issues. President Murmu said the change prevented many tribal community members from attending, noting that the original site could have accommodated a far larger crowd.

“Had the programme been held there, it would have been better. There is ample space, and many people could have attended. But I do not know why the state administration did not permit the meeting there,” she said while addressing local residents.

Absence of CM and state ministers

The President also pointed out lapses in protocol, stating that neither Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee nor any state ministers were present to receive her at the airport. Only Siliguri Mayor Gautam Deb was there to welcome her.

“I came here very easily, but the administration apparently said that it would become overcrowded. Perhaps they thought the President would arrive, hold the event in an empty place, and return. I don’t know what came to their minds, but I am very hurt,” Murmu said.

Despite her disappointment, President Murmu maintained a personal tone toward the Chief Minister. “Mamata Banerjee is like my younger sister. I am also a daughter of Bengal. I don’t know, maybe she is angry with me for some reason. Anyway, I have no complaints with her. May she also stay well, and may all of you stay well,” she said.

She also praised the social harmony of the region, noting how Adivasis, Gorkhas, Rajbangshis, and Bengalis have coexisted peacefully in North Bengal.

BJP comes down heavily on Mamata Banerjee

The BJP criticised the West Bengal government, terming the events a “complete collapse of the constitutional framework” under the Trinamool Congress. Party leader Amit Malviya said, “When a state government begins to disregard the dignity of the office of the President of India, it reflects not just administrative failure but a breakdown of constitutional propriety and governance. This is not merely discourtesy. It is institutional disrespect and another reminder of how governance in Bengal has descended into chaos.”

President Murmu interacts with local tribal residents

During her visit, Murmu also interacted with local tribal residents, emphasising the importance of their welfare and voicing concerns over administrative barriers that hinder community participation.