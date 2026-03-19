Margins that mattered: Closest contests in the last Tamil Nadu Assembly election

Chennai:

Tamil Nadu is all set to go to the polls on April 23, with elections being held for all 234 seats in the State Assembly. The outcome of the elections will be announced on May 4, Monday, according to the Election Commission. The poll panel has confirmed that all preparations for the elections are complete. This includes checking overall poll readiness, finalising the electoral rolls, and reviewing security arrangements across the state.

With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Tamil Nadu.

The main contenders in the state include the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vijay’s TVK, and the Congress.

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has 234 constituencies, of which 188 are general seats, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), and two are for Scheduled Tribes (ST). The current Assembly’s term will conclude on May 10, 2026, setting the stage for the formation of the new Assembly.

Close victories in 2021 Tamil Nadu polls after a neck-and-neck fight

The 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections witnessed several nail-biting contests, with winners emerging by razor-thin margins in multiple constituencies. Constituencies such as Thiyagarayanagar, Modakkurichi, and Tenkasi saw results decided by just a few hundred votes.

Thiyagarayanagar

Winner: J Karunanithi (DMK)

Runner-up: B Sathiyanaarayanan (AIADMK)

Margin: 137 votes

Modakkurichi

Winner: C Saraswathi (BJP)

Runner-up: Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan (DMK)

Margin: 281 votes

Tenkasi

Winner: S. Palani Nadar (Congress)

Runner-up: S Selvamohandas Pandian (AIADMK)

Margin: 370 votes

Vriddhachalam

Winner: R Radhakrishnan (Congress)

Runner-up: J Karthikeyan (PMK)

Margin: 862 votes

Mettur

Winner: S Sadhasivam (PMK)

Runner-up: S Srinivasaperumal (DMK)

Margin: 656 votes

Katpadi

Winner: Durai Murugan (DMK)

Runner-up: V Ramu (AIADMK)

Margin: 746 votes

Krishnagiri

Winner: K Ashok Kumar (AIADMK)

Runner-up: T Senguttuvan (DMK)

Margin: 794 votes

Neyveli

Winner: Saba Rajendran (DMK)

Runner-up: K Jagan (PMK)

Margin: 977 votes