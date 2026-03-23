'Rising financial pressure': Iran denies talks with Trump, vows to respond to US attacks on power plants

Tehran:

Though US President Donald Trump said that he has decided to halt strikes on Iran's power plants and energy infrastructure after hold constructive talks with the Islamic Republic, Tehran on Monday denied any direct or indirect talks with the American leader. Citing a source, Iran's Fars news agency even claimed that Trump "backed down" after Iran threatened to attack the energy infrastructure of its neighbours in the Middle East.

Tehran Times, another popular media house in Iran, also claimed that there were no talks between Washington and Tehran, and said that the rising financial pressures in the US and the West were the main reasons for Trump's decision to back down.

"Negotiations are not happening, and psychological warfare won’t restore the Strait of Hormuz or stabilize energy markets," Tehran Times said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Trump’s five-day ultimatum only underscores ongoing plans for attacks, which Iran will respond to with full-scale defense."

Trump's claim and his threats

In his remarks on Truth Social, Trump had said that the US and Iran were holding talks for the past two days after which they agreed to end all hostilities in the Middle East. Interestingly, this came after he issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit point for oil trade, saying the US military will target Tehran's power plants if the Islamic Republic fails to do so.

"Based On The Tenor And Tone Of These In Depth, Detailed, And Constructive Conversations, Witch Will Continue Throughout The Week, I Have Instructed The Department Of War To Postpone Any And All Military Strikes Against Iranian Power Plants And Energy Infrastructure For A Five Day Period, Subject To The Success Of The Ongoing Meetings And Discussions," he said.

Trump's remarks also came on a day when Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said negotiations with the US have ended. Araghchi had described the situation as 'bitter experience' and a 'betrayal', adding that this conflict has clearly closed all doors of diplomacy. His remarks are a clear contradiction to what Trump's claimed that the two sides were engaged in talks for past two days.

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