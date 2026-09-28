Inside Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Rama for Ramayana, from blue screen to big screen

On Ranbir Kapoor's birthday today, September 28, the makers of Ramayana treated fans to a special behind-the-scenes glimpse of the actor as Lord Rama. The video takes viewers through Ranbir's preparation for the role and offers a look at the making of the much-awaited epic.

Director Nitesh Tiwari speaks about the importance of choosing the right actor to play Lord Rama. The character holds deep faith and emotional significance for millions, making the casting an important part of the film. Ranbir also talks about stepping into the role. He says he did not look at it as just another character or film. Instead, he approached it as a responsibility and wanted to do justice to the revered figure.

Arun Govil, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey praise Ranbir Kapoor

The BTS video also features Ranbir's co-stars Arun Govil, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey. Govil, known for his memorable role as Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana, plays Dashrath, while Sai essays Sita and Ravi portrays Lakshman.

The actors discuss Ranbir's qualities and why they felt he was suited to play Lord Rama. The video also gives a glimpse into the extensive work that went into the film, including the actors' transformations and the filming of important sequences.

Ranbir Kapoor trained for Ramayana action sequences

The glimpse also highlights the international scale of Ramayana. Producer Namit Malhotra has brought together talent from across the world for the project. Hollywood action director Terry Notary was brought on board to train Ranbir for the film's action sequences. The BTS video shows glimpses of the actor's preparation. Action and stunt professionals from across the world have contributed to the project. The makers shared the BTS glimpse while wishing Ranbir on his birthday.

Ramayana cast and release details

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. It is planned as a two-part epic. Sony Pictures will distribute the film globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

The film will release worldwide in IMAX. Ramayana Part 1 is scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 during Diwali 2027. Both films will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India.

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