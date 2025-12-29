Four dead, nine injured after BEST bus hits pedestrians in Mumbai's Bhandup; driver taken into custody | Video The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) operates a large fleet of buses, covering the city and its neighbouring urban areas.

Mumbai:

At least four people were killed and nine others injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus hit pedestrians in Mumbai's Bhandup area on Monday night, police said. The incident occurred around 10:05 pm on the busy Station Road in Bhandup (West) when a BEST bus allegedly collided with pedestrians while reversing.

Four dead, nine injured

The victims were reportedly returning home from work when the accident took place, triggering panic in the crowded area.

According to preliminary information shared by the police, three women and one man lost their lives in the mishap. Nine others, including one woman and eight men, sustained injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of some of the injured is said to be serious.

Driver taken into custody

Emergency response teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), local police, BEST staff, and 108 ambulance services, were immediately mobilised after the incident. Rescue and relief operations were carried out swiftly, and the injured were shifted to the hospital without delay.

A police official said further details are awaited, and an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances that led to the accident. According to the Mumbai Police, the driver of the bus has been taken into custody. The BEST bus involved in the incident has also been taken into custody for inspection.

BEST, which operates a large fleet of buses across Mumbai and its adjoining urban areas, has not yet issued an official statement on the incident. The tragedy has once again raised concerns over road safety and pedestrian protection in densely populated parts of the city.

