Ahmedabad weather report: Will rain spoil IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the final of the T20 World Cup 2026. India and New Zealand will take on each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8. Both sides have been in impeccable form in the ongoing tournament and will hope to get their hands on the marquee title.

While the Men in Blue will aim to defend their World Cup title, New Zealand will be looking to get their hands on the World Cup for the first time. Notably, New Zealand defeated the in-form South Africa in the 1st semi-final of the tournament. While many backed the Proteas as the favourites to go all the way, New Zealand managed to pull off a brilliant performance under pressure to knock the side out of the competition.

As for India, the Men in Blue defeated England in the 2nd semi-final of the tournament. Taking on the team at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India managed to register a brilliant victory as they reached their second straight T20 World Cup final. Ahead of the final, many fans would also wonder how the weather would play in the clash. Continuing on the same note, let us have a look at what the weather report in Ahmedabad looks like.

Ahmedabad weather report:

As far as the weather is concerned, there is good news for the fans: there is little to no chance of rain in Ahmedabad for the clash. According to AccuWeather, clear skies are expected in Ahmedabad. The temperature is expected to stay around a pleasant 29°C.

Squads:

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie

Also Read: