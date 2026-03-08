Two detained in fiery bomb attempt targeting New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's home amid clashing protests

New York:

New York City Police detained two suspects after an attempted bomb attack outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, amid violent clashes between rival protest groups. The incident, captured on video unfolded during an anti-Islam demonstration organised by right-wing influencer Jake Lang, which sparked chaos with a larger counter-protest amid Ramadan.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica S Tisch described the recovered devices- jars wrapped in black tape, packed with nuts, bolts, screws, and fuses, about the size of a football- as suspicious items under analysis to confirm if they were viable explosives or hoaxes. Mayor Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, remained safe, with a spokesperson condemning the event as "despicable and Islamophobic."

Chaotic clash ignites explosive confrontation

Tensions boiled over shortly after midday when an anti-Islam protester allegedly pepper-sprayed counter-demonstrators, escalating into full disorder. Around 20 minutes later, an 18-year-old counter-protester lit and hurled the first device toward the protest zone, where it produced flames and smoke before hitting a barrier and fizzling out just feet from officers. Video footage showed one suspect handing off the second device to his 19-year-old associate, who lit it before dropping it on the street as police intervened. The melee led to six detentions in total, with NYPD securing the area outside Gracie Mansion.

Device details and ongoing probe

Commissioner Tisch detailed how witnesses saw the initial device arc through the air amid smoke, extinguishing harmlessly near barriers. Investigators are probing whether the jars held 'energetic material' to gauge the real danger. Police emphasised no links to international conflicts, focusing on the domestic clash. Governor Kathy Hochul, briefed on the matter, affirmed zero tolerance for hate or violence while upholding peaceful protest rights.

Official reactions and broader implications

Mayor Zohran Mamdani's team highlighted the episode as a grim reminder of routine threats faced by the couple. The confrontation underscores rising tensions around inflammatory rallies, with authorities prioritising public safety and thorough forensics on the devices.