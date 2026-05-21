From silk stoles to Orchid painting: PM Modi's 5-nation tour dazzles with iconic Indian gifts to world leaders

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi on Thursday after completing an extensive five-nation tour covering the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy. While his final stop in Italy created a buzz online due to the now-viral "Melody toffee" moment with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the visit also outlined India's strategic push to highlight its cultural identity through carefully curated traditional gifts.

Gifts to Meloni steal the spotlight

Among the gifts presented to Italian Prime Minister Meloni were two exquisite silk stoles representing the rich craftsmanship of India's Northeast. One was a Muga silk stole from Assam, celebrated as the region's famed "Golden Silk" because of its naturally lustrous golden colour and remarkable longevity. Produced only in the Brahmaputra Valley, this fibre is known for being eco-friendly, as it is woven without chemical dyes.

The second stole took inspiration from Manipur's iconic Shirui Lily -- a delicate flower found exclusively on the Shirui Kashong Peak. With its soft pinkish-white petals and deep cultural significance for the Tangkhul Naga community, the flower symbolises purity and identity. Interestingly, the lily also carries an emotional and artistic connection to Italian history due to its longstanding presence in European art.

A marble inlay box to the Italian President

Italian President Sergio Mattarella received a finely crafted Marble Inlay Work Box along with CDs featuring classical legends Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi. The box embodies the precision craftsmanship of Agra's artisans who specialise in Pacchikari or Pietra Dura, an art form that traces its origins to Florence before flourishing in India.

Gifts for the UAE: Rogan art and India's finest fruits

In the UAE, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was presented with a Rogan painting depicting the Tree of Life, along with premium Kesar mangoes and pineapples from Meghalaya. Rogan art, native to Kutch in Gujarat, is cherished for its rare technique and vibrant visual detailing. The GI-tagged Kesar mangoes and celebrated pineapples further showcased India's regional agricultural excellence.

Replica of Everest's historic ice axe for Iceland

Iceland's Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir received a steel replica of the iconic ice axe used by Tenzing Norgay during the first successful ascent of Mount Everest in 1953. The gift symbolises the courage and precision associated with high-altitude mountaineering.

Denmark’s PM receives a Deccan masterpiece

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was gifted a Bidri Silver Work Vase, a hallmark of the Deccan region's artistic heritage. With detailed silver inlay and ornate motifs, Bidriware has long stood as a testament to the craftsmanship of artisans from Hyderabad and its surrounding areas.

Rajasthan's Pichwai Art for Finland

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo received a Kamal Talai Pichwai painting from the Nathdwara tradition of Rajasthan. Known for its serene depictions of lotus-filled water bodies, the artwork resonates naturally with Finland’s identity as the "Land of a Thousand Lakes."

Sweden gets a taste of tribal art and Tagore's legacy

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden was gifted a Gond painting along with the book "Convenient Action: Continuity for Change." The dynamic tribal art form from Madhya Pradesh is known for its rhythmic portrayal of nature using intricate patterns and vivid colours. Meanwhile, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson received a handcrafted Shantiniketan messenger bag, a selection of works by Rabindranath Tagore, Loktak tea and a pure wool stole from Ladakh. The gifts reflected Bengal’s artistic ethos, the flavour of Manipur’s unique tea and the traditional craftsmanship of the Himalayas.

Norway’s PM gets Sikkim's floral heritage

Norway’s leader Jonas Gahr Store was presented with a pressed orchid painting and orchid-themed paperweights, featuring real blooms from Sikkim. Sourced from India’s first organic state, the artwork highlighted the ecological richness of the Eastern Himalayas.

Blue pottery and Meenakari jewellery for the Dutch Royals

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands received Jaipur’s iconic blue pottery and traditional Meenakari and Kundan earrings. The GI-tagged craft stands out for its distinctive cobalt blue palette and quartz-based composition, a signature of Rajasthani artisans.

India's best grains for the FAO chief

Dr Qu Dongyu, Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, received a curated selection of India's finest grains, including Palakkad's famed red rice. He was also offered healthy millet bars, further reinforcing India's push to champion nutritious and climate-resilient crops on global platforms.

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