Ebola outbreak: Delhi Airport issues advisory for international passengers

New Delhi:

Amid growing global concern over the deadly Ebola Virus Disease, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Thursday (May 21) issued a health advisory for passengers travelling from or transiting through Ebola-affected countries. Airport authorities urged travellers to remain alert and strictly follow health and safety protocols.

According to the advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, travellers arriving from countries reporting Ebola cases, including the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan, have been advised to remain vigilant for symptoms linked to the disease.

Symptoms to watch for

According to airport authorities, passengers experiencing symptoms such as fever, weakness or fatigue, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, unexplained bleeding or sore throat must immediately report to the airport health officer or contact the health desk before immigration clearance.

Important advisory

The advisory further stated that travellers who may have come into direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a suspected or confirmed Ebola patient to undergo immediate screening. "Any traveller developing the above symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history," it said.

The airport also requested passengers to cooperate with screening procedures and other precautionary measures being carried out at the airport. " Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR). Airport Health Organization (APHO)," it added.

Also Read: WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Congo and Uganda a global health emergency

Also Read: Ebola is not connected to COVID-19, says Mumbai doctor amid outbreak concerns