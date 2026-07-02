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Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging reported in many areas, school holiday declared in Palghar

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Mumbai Rains: Mumbai witnessed widespread disruption on Wednesday after heavy monsoon showers inundated roads, flooded low-lying areas and triggered major traffic snarls across the city and its neighbouring regions, with videos of submerged streets and stranded vehicles going viral on social media.

Mumbai witnesses heavy rains on Thursday.
Mumbai witnesses heavy rains on Thursday. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Amid heavy rains, several areas of Mumbai and neighbouring MMR districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad reported reporter massive waterlogging as these areas witnessed over 100 mm to 200 mm of rainfall, which, led to inundation, traffic jams. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Observatory (RMC) issued a red alert for the Palghar district for Thursday. Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has declared school holidays on Thursday in wake of the forecast.

It should be noted that Mumbai witnessed widespread disruption on Wednesday after heavy monsoon showers inundated roads, flooded low-lying areas and triggered major traffic snarls across the city and its neighbouring regions, with videos of submerged streets and stranded vehicles going viral on social media.

Latest visuals from news agencies showed several parts of Mumbai reported severe waterlogging, including Andheri Subway, Wadala, Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex and other low-lying areas, forcing traffic diversions and slowing vehicular movement across key corridors.

Also Read: 

Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed after waterlogging, IMD predicts more showers, are school closed?

Live updates :Mumbai Rains

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  • 7:23 AM (IST)Jul 02, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Colaba and Santacruz observatories record 30 mm and 108 mm of rainfall

    The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Colaba and Santacruz observatories recorded 30 mm and 108 mm of rainfall, respectively, between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, according to the BMC's monsoon report. Tagore Nagar Municipal School in Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall at 146.4 mm between 8 am and 7 pm, followed by Paspoli Powai Municipal School (142.8 mm) and the S Ward office at Bhandup (141.6 mm).

  • 7:21 AM (IST)Jul 02, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai

    The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, accompanied by gusty winds. As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) monsoon report issued at 6 pm, the city recorded an average rainfall of 49 mm between 8 am and 6 pm, while the eastern and western suburbs received 99 mm and 90 mm, respectively.

     

  • 7:19 AM (IST)Jul 02, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Heavy rains continue to lash Mumbai on Thursday

    Heavy rains continued to lash Mumbai on Thursday with the eastern and western suburbs recording rainfall between 90 mm and 99 mm, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas and disrupting road traffic and suburban train services. Three flights were diverted due to rains. All of them have returned to Mumbai, officials said.

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