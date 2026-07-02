Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Waterlogging reported in many areas, school holiday declared in Palghar

Mumbai:

Amid heavy rains, several areas of Mumbai and neighbouring MMR districts of Palghar, Thane and Raigad reported reporter massive waterlogging as these areas witnessed over 100 mm to 200 mm of rainfall, which, led to inundation, traffic jams. The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Observatory (RMC) issued a red alert for the Palghar district for Thursday. Palghar Collector Dr Indu Rani Jakhar has declared school holidays on Thursday in wake of the forecast.

It should be noted that Mumbai witnessed widespread disruption on Wednesday after heavy monsoon showers inundated roads, flooded low-lying areas and triggered major traffic snarls across the city and its neighbouring regions, with videos of submerged streets and stranded vehicles going viral on social media.

Latest visuals from news agencies showed several parts of Mumbai reported severe waterlogging, including Andheri Subway, Wadala, Worli, Bandra Kurla Complex and other low-lying areas, forcing traffic diversions and slowing vehicular movement across key corridors.

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Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed after waterlogging, IMD predicts more showers, are school closed?