US Navy helicopter makes emergency water landing in Arabian Sea; one crew member missing

Manama:

A US Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter made an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea, prompting a search operation for one crew member who remains missing, the US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT), also known as the US Fifth Fleet, said.

The helicopter, assigned to the USS George HW Bush aircraft carrier, was forced to make an emergency landing at around 3:30 am (local time).

What did the US Navy say?

In a post on X, the US 5th Fleet said, "On July 1 at 3:30 a.m. ET, the aircrew of an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) conducted an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea."

According to the US 5th Fleet, three members of a four-person MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter crew were rescued at sea after an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea early Wednesday morning, while the search continues for the fourth crew member.

"Three of the helicopter's four crew members have been recovered and are in stable condition aboard George H. W. Bush. U.S. Navy assets in the region are currently searching for other aircrewman still missing," it said.

No sign of hostile action

The US Navy further said that there is no indication the emergency was caused by hostile action, though no additional information on the mishap was immediately available. The Navy added that the cause of the incident is "under investigation".

The navy's clarification on hostile action is particularly significant given the tense regional environment. The aircraft carrier and its strike group have been operating in the Arabian Sea as part of the United States' naval buildup amid the ongoing Iran conflict.

George HW Bush was operating in Middle East

According to The Sunday Guardian, the USS George HW Bush Carrier Strike Group was deployed on March 31 and had entered the Middle East by April 23 after sailing around Africa. Since then, the carrier strike group has been operating in the Arabian Sea as part of a broader US naval buildup in the region.

Among the aviation assets deployed aboard the carrier is an MH-60S Knight Hawk squadron attached to Carrier Air Wing 7 — the "Nightdippers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, based at Naval Air Station Norfolk, Virginia. The MH-60S Sea Hawk is a multi-role helicopter primarily used for logistical support, search-and-rescue missions, and anti-surface warfare operations.

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