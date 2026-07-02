US-Iran nuclear diplomacy back on track? Qatar reveals positive talks in Doha, Trump makes big claim

New Delhi:

Fresh diplomatic efforts to ease tensions between the United States and Iran have shown encouraging signs after talks held in Qatar's capital, Doha. Qatar on Thursday said separate meetings between US and Iranian negotiators had resulted in "positive progress" on issues linked to the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with both sides agreeing to continue discussions in the coming days.

The latest negotiations come amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia, where diplomatic engagement has gained renewed importance following recent military developments involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Qatar confirms positive outcome from Doha negotiations

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussions were facilitated jointly by Qatar and Pakistan, with both countries acting as mediators between Washington and Tehran. Majed Al Ansari, adviser to the Qatari Prime Minister and official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, shared an update on X, saying the negotiations had built upon the understandings reached during the Lake Lucerne Summit.

"Qatar & Pakistan mediators concluded separate meetings with the US & Iranian negotiators in Doha today, with positive progress made on issues related to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, building on the outcomes of the Lake Lucerne Summit. The parties agreed to continue discussions over the coming period, with the next meeting to be scheduled at the earliest possible time following the funeral processions of the former Iranian Supreme Leader," Al Ansari said. According to the Qatari official, the next round of negotiations will take place after the completion of funeral ceremonies for Iran's former Supreme Leader.

Iran raises concerns over previous US commitments

Iran also provided details of its position during the Doha discussions. According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, said Tehran raised concerns regarding Washington's implementation of earlier commitments. "We raised the issue of the US's failure to fulfil commitments in Lebanon at the Doha meeting," Gharibabadi said.

He also revealed that discussions with Qatari officials covered the utilisation of part of the initially frozen USD 6 billion belonging to Iran. "In the meetings with Qatari officials, the issues related to the expenditure of part of the initial USD 6 billion were reviewed, and it was agreed that, based on the announced needs, the purchase of required goods will be carried out and placed at Iran's disposal," Gharibabadi said.

Funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader to delay next meeting

Iranian authorities have scheduled funeral ceremonies for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei between July 4 and July 9 across multiple locations in Iran and Iraq. The ceremonies are expected to temporarily delay the next phase of negotiations. According to the information available, Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the opening day of the US-Israel war with Iran on February 28.

'Iran nuclear negotiations are moving in the right direction'

US President Donald Trump also struck an optimistic tone while commenting on the diplomatic process. Speaking to reporters before departing for North Dakota to visit the newly built Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library, Trump said efforts aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons were progressing well.

"They've come a long way. We hit them very hard last week. They're fine. We're going to get it. It's the denuclearisation of Iran," Trump said. The US President reiterated that Washington's position on Iran's nuclear programme remained unchanged.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Otherwise, all of this stuff that we look at, all of these things that we do, the country has never had activity like it's got right now," he added. Trump also claimed that Iran's approach had shifted following recent military strikes linked to attacks on vessels transiting through the Strait of Hormuz.

Why the Doha talks matter

The Doha negotiations represent one of the latest diplomatic efforts to maintain communication between the United States and Iran at a time of heightened regional instability. While the talks have not yet produced a final agreement, Qatar's statement indicating "positive progress" suggests that both sides remain engaged on key issues under the 14-point Memorandum of Understanding. The decision to continue discussions after the funeral ceremonies indicates that diplomatic channels remain open despite ongoing political and security challenges in the region.

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