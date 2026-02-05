Smriti Mandhana eyes Ellyse Perry's RCB record in WPL final against Delhi Capitals Smriti Mandhana will lead Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL). She will also be eyeing a personal milestone and a record of Ellyse Perry in the clash against the Delhi Capitals.

Vadodara:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals are set to face each other in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) today at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Smriti Mandhana is leading RCB for the second time in the final, while the Capitals are featuring in their fourth consecutive summit clash of WPL. Mandhana will be key for RCB as they eye their second title, even as the RCB skipper will also be aiming to break Ellyse Perry's all-time record for the franchise.

Perry is currently the leading run-scorer for RCB in WPL history, with 972 runs in 25 matches at an average of 64.8 and a strike rate of 132.96 with eight fifties to her name. However, Mandhana is only 37 runs away from surpassing her in this aspect, having so far amassed 936 runs in 34 matches at an average of 29.25 and a strike rate of 132.39 with six fifty-plus scores.

Mandhana also has a chance to become the first RCB batter to complete 1000 runs in WPL history. She needs 64 runs to do so and become the fifth player in WPL overall to surpass the magical milestone. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Meg Lanning, Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma are the four players who have breached the 1000-run mark in WPL so far.

Most runs in WPL history

Nat Sciver-Brunt (MI) - 1348 runs

Meg Lanning (DC/UPW) - 1200 runs

Harmanpreet Kaur (MI) - 1193 runs

Shafali Verma (DC) - 1104 runs

Ellyse Perry (RCB) - 972 runs

Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 936 runs

RCB eye second title today

Meanwhile, RCB have a great chance to become the double champions at the same time. Their men's team won the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year and if the women's team ends up lifting the trophy today, it will be a rare occasion of the same franchise being the champions at the same time in men's and women's cricket.

