WPL Final Live: When and where to watch RCB vs DC clash live on TV and streaming in India? Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues will be up against each other today in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL). Delhi Capitals are playing their fourth consecutive final in WPL but are yet to lift the trophy. Can they do it this time?

Vadodara:

The fourth edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set conclude today with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals locking horns today in the final of the season ast the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. RCB are chasing their second WPL title, having won once before in 2024, while the Delhi Capitals have now made it to the final of all four seasons, and on the previous three occasions, they failed to lift the trophy.

Meg Lanning was the captain of the team then and Jemimah Rodrigues has a chance now to create history for a franchise that has struggled to win trophies in T20 Leagues across the world. Delhi Capitals are yet to win the Indian Premier League (IPL) and a WPL trophy will certainly go a long way in inspiring the men's team in the IPL, just like RCB did for the men's team, who finally won the IPL trophy last year.

However, Smriti Mandhana and her side has been in great form this season, having topped the points table with seven wins in eight matches. Notably, Delhi Capitals is the only team they lost to this season during the league stage and will be looking to avenge for the defeat.

When and where to watch WPL Final live on TV and streaming?

The final of Women's Premier League will commence at 7:30 PM IST today with the toss scheduled at 7 PM IST. The match will be streamed live on Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar for free.

Road to the final

Royal Challengers Bengaluru - won by 3 wickets vs Mumbai Indians, won by 9 wickets vs UP Warriorz, won by 32 runs vs Gujarat Giants, won by 8 wickets vs Delhi Capitals, won by 61 runs vs Gujarat Giants, lost by 7 wickets vs Delhi Capitals, won by 15 runs vs Mumbai Indians, won by 8 wickets vs UP Warriorz.

Delhi Capitals - lost by 50 runs vs Mumbai Indians, lost by 4 runs vs Gujarat Giants, won by 7 wickets vs UP Warriorz, lost by 8 wickets vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, won by 7 wickets vs Mumbai Indians, won by 7 wickets vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, lost by 3 runs vs Gujarat Giants, won by 5 wickets vs UP Warriorz, won by 7 wickets vs Gujarat Tiants

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat

