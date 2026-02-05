T20 World Cup warm-up schedule: Australia, New Zealand to gear up for tournament today A total of four warm-up matches will be played today as teams continue to gear up for the T20 World Cup which will get underway in the next 48 hours. Australia and New Zealand are set to be in action in two different matches.

New Delhi:

The 10th edition of the T20 World Cup is set to get underway on February 7, and the participating teams are gearing up for the tournament with the warm-up games. As many as eight teams will be in action today at four different venues. Among full-member nations, Australia, New Zealand and Zimbabwe will be in action as they complete their preparations for the tournament proper.

Oman will lock horns against Zimbabwe in the opening game today at 1 PM IST at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo, where rain had the last say on Thursday with the Pakistan vs Ireland being abandoned without even a ball bowled. Both teams won their previous warm-up encounter as Oman defeated Sri Lanka A while Zimbabwe got the better of the Netherlands.

The Dutch, meanwhile, will lock horns against the 2021 champions, Australia, from 5 PM IST at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. It is certain to be a tough warm-up for the Men in Orange but even if they put up a fight in this encounter, the Netherlands will be in a better place ahead of their opening game against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on Saturday.

New Zealand to face the USA at 7 PM in Navi Mumbai

Canada and Nepal will face each other at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai while the day will end with New Zealand locking horns against the United States of America. Canada lost to newcomers Italy in their previous outing while Nepal registered a comfortable win over the UAE, chasing down 146 runs with seven wickets in hand.

New Zealand are coming off a 1-4 series loss at the hands of India and will play their only warm-up game today at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. USA gave a good account of themselves in their previous game against India A, scoring 200 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 239 runs.

T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up schedule today

Oman vs Zimbabwe - 1 PM (Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo)

Canada vs Nepal - 3 PM (MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai)

Australia vs Netherlands - 5 PM (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)

New Zealand vs USA - 7 PM (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)