Harshit Rana injured ahead of T20 World Cup 2026? Here's why fast bowler walked off during warm-up vs SA

Mumbai:

India dominated South Africa in their only warm-up game ahead of the T20 World Cup, winning by 30 runs. However, a couple of days ahead of their opening game in the tournament, the hosts have suffered a massive injury scare with pace bowler Harshit Rana getting injured during the match. His participation was limited in the game, having bowled only one over.

Rana pulled out of his run-up twice while trying to bowl his second over of the match before holding his knee and eventually hobbling off the field. It is not yet known if the injury is serious and if it can impact India's T20 World Cup plans, but Rana walking off the field is certainly worrying for the defending champions.

Amidst criticism over his selection, Rana has made his place in the side over the last 12 months or so, and if fit, he is likely to fight for a place in the playing XI with Kuldeep Yadav. But the management will be worried more about his fitness and an official update might come soon if the injury is serious. Before hobbling off the field, Rana conceded 16 runs in the only over he bowled.

India already fretting over Washington Sundar's fitness

India are already fretting over all-rounder Washington Sundar's fitness, who missed the entire T20I series against New Zealand after sustaining a rib injury during the first ODI against the same side last month. He didn't participate in any of the warm-ups for India or India A and it remains to be seen if India opt for a replacement or wait for Sundar to get fit in time, at least for the Super 8 matches.

He is currently at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, where his workload assessment is being conducted, but he has certainly not been declared fully fit. Tilak Varma has regained full fitness after undergoing testicular torsion surgery last month and featured for India A against the USA before turning up against South Africa.

