Royal Challengers Bengaluru women vs Delhi Capitals women: Head-to-head record ahead of WPL 2026 final The WPL (Women's Premier League) 2026 final is all set to be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Ahead of clash, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two sides ahead of the final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru women are all set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals women in the summit clash of the WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2026. The clash is slated to be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, and the two sides will hope to put in their best performance in the final.

It is interesting to note RCB women won the WPL title in 2024, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final. Throughout the four years of the competition, Delhi Capitals women have reached all the finals but have lost all four. Losing twice to Mumbai Indians, and once to RCB.

However, under Jemimah Rodrigues’ leadership, Delhi has once again reached the summit clash of the tournament, and they will be looking to break the jinx this time around.

RCB-W vs DC-W, head-to-head record ahead of WPL final

Over the course of different reasons, Royal Challengers Bengaluru women and Delhi Capitals women have taken on each other across 9 matches in the WPL. The Rodrigues-led side holds the upper hand in the head-to-head. In the 9 matches, Delhi Capitals women have won the tie six times, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru women have won the tie three times. Despite being behind, RCB will aim to get their hands on the title, and the side would hope to get their hands on their second WPL title.

Squads

Delhi Capitals Women Squad: Lizelle Lee(w), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues(c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Alana King, Taniya Bhatia, Lucy Hamilton, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Squad: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Dayalan Hemalatha, Prathyoosha Kumar, Gautami Naik, Prema Rawat

