ICC announces broadcast details for T20 World Cup 2026; Check details With Team India all set to lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2026, let us have a look at the broadcasting details of the 10th edition of the tournament that was announced by the ICC. The T20 World Cup is slated to begin on February 7.

The T20 World Cup is all set to kick off on February 7. The marquee event is all set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The 20 sides that are participating will look to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the prestigious title.

With the tournament right around the corner, the ICC (International Cricket Council) took centre stage and announced the broadcast details of the World Cup.

It is interesting to note that in India, the Star Sports network will be broadcasting the T20 World Cup on television. Every match of the tournament will be telecast in five languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada – with additional regional feeds (Bengali, Bhojpuri, and Haryanvi) available on JioHotstar.

Apart from India, Star Sports will also be available to fans in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and the Maldives through their distribution partners.

The regional broadcasters were announced as well

For the co-hosts Sri Lanka, Dialog TV will be the official broadcast partner. Furthermore, fans in Ireland and the United Kingdom can follow the action on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event. The digital streaming rights will be available on NOW.

Fans from South Africa can watch the World Cup on SuperSport's TV and live streaming offerings. As for Australia, the T20 World Cup will be live-streamed on Prime Video. With fans in New Zealand can tune into SKY Sport.

Additionally, Pakistan will have the T20 World Cup available to watch on PTV and Myco, supported by digital partners Tamasha, ARY Zapp, and Tapmad.

Notably, three games will be held on the opening day of the tournament. The competition kicks off with Pakistan taking on the Netherlands in Colombo on February 7. Furthermore, Scotland and the West Indies will lock horns at the Eden Gardens on the same day, with Team India taking on the USA in Mumbai on the opening day.

