PM Modi Rajya Sabha LIVE updates: India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries and is playing an active role in global welfare, even as the world increasingly discusses the Global South, India has stepped forward to lead, PM said.

New Delhi:

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has moved swiftly from being labelled among the "fragile five" to advancing towards becoming the world’s 3rd largest economy. He said the country is experiencing high growth with low inflation, which underscores the strength and resilience of the Indian economy.

Highlighting India’s expanding global engagement, the Prime Minister said the country is signing future ready trade agreements with several nations. Over the past few days, India has signed trade deals with 9 major and influential countries. Referring to the agreement with the European Union, he described it as the mother of all deals, involving 27 countries.

The prime minister's address began on a disruptive note as Opposition members raised slogans against the speech before walking out of the House. The address in Rajya Sabha follows a showdown in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, prompting him to cancel his address in the lower House. Earlier, the Opposition, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Mr Kharge was not permitted to quote from a memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

The walkout followed disruptions soon after papers were laid in the Upper House, when the Chair called a member to raise a Zero Hour mention. Congress members demanded that Kharge be allowed to speak first, leading to repeated interruptions. Tensions escalated further as treasury and opposition benches exchanged sharp words after Mr Kharge alleged that Rahul Gandhi was not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha.

Also read: Told PM Modi to skip Lok Sabha as Congress MPs surrounded his chair to create inappropriate incident, says Om Birla

Live updates : PM Modi Speech in Rajya Sabha LIVE

  • 5:52 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Expected better level of discussion of Opppsition, says PM Modi

    I heard the discussion, I felt that the level of discussion should have been a little higher, especially from that side (Opposition side). They have been part of the government for years. The level of discussion from that side should have been a little higher. But they lost even this opportunity," PM Modi said.

  • 5:32 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India is signing future trade deals with countries: PM Modi

    "India is signing future-ready trade deals with several countries. In the past few days, we signed trade deals with 9 big and important countries of the world. Mother of all deals with 27 countries, with European Union is one of them," PM Modi said.

  • 5:24 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India is becoming younger while other nations age: PM Modi

    The biggest thing is that even the world's richest of the rich countries are aging. Their populations have reached that stage of age, which we know as the elderly, said PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.

    "Our country is one that is touching new heights of development, and at the same time, day by day, our country is becoming younger. It is a country with a young population," he added.

  • 5:21 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India progressed from 'fragile five' label to third largest economy

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the Rajya Sabha that India has moved rapidly from being labelled among the “fragile five” to progressing towards becoming the world’s third largest economy. He added that the country is witnessing high growth alongside low inflation, reflecting the underlying strength and resilience of the Indian economy.

  • 5:17 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    India moving forward to goal of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

    During his address, PM Modi said India does not have to either look back or stop, but only move forward to achieve goal of Viksit Bharat. "The second quarter of the 21st century is also going to be powerful for making India a developed nation," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha.

  • 5:15 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi's subtle dig at Mallikarjun Kharge

    As Opposition MPs created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Considering Kharge ji’s age, I request the Chairman to allow him to sit and raise slogans so that he does not face any discomfort. There are younger members seated at the back, so please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer while remaining seated.”

  • 5:10 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha after protesting PM Modi's speech

    After a brief round of sloganeering, Opposition members stages walkout from the Rajya Sabha as Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his speech on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address.

  • 5:06 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rapid development years of India in journey of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

    PM Modi says, "In the journey of Viksit Bharat, previous years have been the years of rapid development of the country. This has been the era of change in every walk of life, in evey section of society. The country is going ahead in the right direction at a fast pace."

  • 5:05 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Opposition raises 'Tanashahi nahi chalegi' slogans against PM's address

    Opposition members in the Rajya Sabha created uproar in the House, raising "tanashahi nahi chalegi" (dictatorship will not run) slogans against the Prime Minister's addressd as he begun his speech. The uproar comes after Rahul Gandhi was stopped from reading excerpts from former Army chief MM Naravane's unpublished memoir in the Lok Sabha a few days ago. 

  • 5:02 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins address, Opposition creates ruckus

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Rajya Sabha address while Opposition members continued to raise slogans against him and the Centre, creating disruptions in his speech.

  • 4:56 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Rahul Gandhi can never respect Parliament: Nishikant Dubey

    On the issue involving Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said, “When he has no respect for khadi, swadeshi and the Congress Party, how can he respect Parliament? There can be nothing more unfortunate than this for the Congress.

  • 4:55 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi arrives in Rajya Sabha, to address shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Rajya Sabha and will address in a few minutes. All eyes are on the address as PM Modi attends the Parliament amid fierce uproar from the Opposition.

  • 4:52 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Prime Minister hiding behind the Speaker, says Priyanka Gandhi

    Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The Prime Minister is hiding behind the Speaker. Yesterday, he did not have the courage to come into the House because 3 women were standing in front of the Chair. There is no discussion because the government does not want a discussion.”

  • 4:49 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Opposition over Lok Sabha chaos

    On Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's statement, BJP MP Ravishankar Prasad says, "The speaker has expressed his anguish... In the history of the Indian Parliament, it has never happened before that the Prime Minister was forcibly prevented from speaking, surrounded, and the Speaker had to tell him not to come."

    "What happened in the Speaker's chamber, what the opposition and the Congress members did, and what they want to achieve? Parliament is a place for debate; express your views within the limits of the law. What kind of coercion is this? This is the Congress party under Rahul Gandhi's leadership," he said.

  • 4:46 PM (IST)Feb 05, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha today, Thursday. After heated disruptions and the suspension of MPs in the Lok Sabha, all eyes are now on the Prime Minister’s speech in the Upper House.

    The address comes at a time when the Lok Sabha Speaker has stated in Parliament that several Congress MPs were allegedly attempting to carry out an unexpected incident involving Prime Minister Modi in the House on Wednesday.

