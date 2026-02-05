Live PM Modi LIVE: We signed mother of trade deals with EU, says PM in Rajya Sabha PM Modi Rajya Sabha LIVE updates: India has emerged as a trusted partner for many countries and is playing an active role in global welfare, even as the world increasingly discusses the Global South, India has stepped forward to lead, PM said.

Speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India has moved swiftly from being labelled among the "fragile five" to advancing towards becoming the world’s 3rd largest economy. He said the country is experiencing high growth with low inflation, which underscores the strength and resilience of the Indian economy.

Highlighting India’s expanding global engagement, the Prime Minister said the country is signing future ready trade agreements with several nations. Over the past few days, India has signed trade deals with 9 major and influential countries. Referring to the agreement with the European Union, he described it as the mother of all deals, involving 27 countries.

The prime minister's address began on a disruptive note as Opposition members raised slogans against the speech before walking out of the House. The address in Rajya Sabha follows a showdown in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, prompting him to cancel his address in the lower House. Earlier, the Opposition, led by the Congress, staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after Mr Kharge was not permitted to quote from a memoir by former Army chief M M Naravane on the 2020 India-China conflict.

The walkout followed disruptions soon after papers were laid in the Upper House, when the Chair called a member to raise a Zero Hour mention. Congress members demanded that Kharge be allowed to speak first, leading to repeated interruptions. Tensions escalated further as treasury and opposition benches exchanged sharp words after Mr Kharge alleged that Rahul Gandhi was not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha.

