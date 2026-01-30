Sabarimala gold misappropriation probe: SIT records statement of Kantar Chapter 1 actor Jayaram The SIT probing the Sabarimala gold misappropriation case has recorded the statement of actor Jayaram in connection with alleged unauthorised pujas involving temple artefacts.

New Delhi:

Noted actor Jayaram's statement has been recorded by the SIT investigating the alleged misappropriation of gold from the artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala, official sources said on Friday. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) recently recorded the actor's statement at his residence in Chennai regarding the number of times he had participated in pujas with Unnikrishnan Potty.

For the unversed, Unnikrishnan is the main accused in the gold misappropriation cases, and whether there were any financial transactions between them, sources said.

Videos from 2019 puja under scrutiny

The SIT is investigating two cases of gold misappropriation from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. The actor’s statement was taken after videos were circulated showing him participating in a puja organised in Chennai in 2019 by Potty, using artefacts taken from the temple for gold plating.

Status of accused and investigation

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officers B Murari Babu and S Sreekumar, who were arrested in connection with the cases, have been recently released on statutory bail as the SIT did not file its chargesheet within the stipulated 90-day period after their arrest.

Sreekumar has not been arrayed as an accused in the second case related to the loss of gold from the doorframes of the Sreekovil. Potty has obtained statutory bail in one of the cases and is therefore still in jail. The SIT has arrested 12 people, including two former TDB presidents, in connection with the cases.

