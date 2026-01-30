Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Awasthi, husband booked in Rs 11.5 crore fraud case Bhojpuri film actress Akanksha Awasthi, her husband Vivek Kumar alias Abhishek Kumar Singh Chauhan, and their associates are accused of defrauding a businessman of Rs 11.50 crore.

New Delhi:

A major fraud case involving names from Bhojpuri film industry and the lure of huge profits has come to light in Mumbai. Bhojpuri film actress Akanksha Awasthi, her husband Vivek Kumar alias Abhishek Kumar Singh Chauhan, and their associates are accused of defrauding a businessman of Rs 11.50 crore.

In this case, Hitesh Kantilal Ajmera (52), who is involved in the customs clearance business, filed a complaint with the Pantnagar police. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR and started an investigation.

Actress claimed to have studio

The victim alleges that the accused presented themselves as influential figures with strong connections and significant financial power in the film industry. Actress Akanksha Awasthi claimed to own a film studio and an artists' training center in Andheri. The victim was lured into investing by promises of ownership in the studio, fame, and a Rs 200 crore interest-free loan.

According to the complaint, the actress's husband, Vivek Kumar, fabricated a story about having Rs 300 crore in cash in a warehouse in the Bettiah area of ​​Bihar.

He claimed the money was stuck due to legal complications and required investment to release it. In return, he promised to return Rs 200 crore without interest within four days. To solidify this trust, the actress herself reassured the victim.

The money was transferred last year

Between March and July 2024, the victim transferred Rs 11.50 crore to various bank accounts. To further convince the victim, he was taken to Patna and shown documents related to the alleged warehouse. A plan was also made to take him to Bettiah.

On July 5, 2024, while on their way to Bettiah, Vivek Kumar got out of the car on the pretext of buying sweets and never returned. Later, his mobile phone was also switched off. For a few days, the accused remained in contact, making excuses, but later all of them disappeared.

The victim states that due to the heavy financial loss and mental stress, his health deteriorated, which caused a delay in filing the complaint. Finally, an FIR was registered on January 28, 2026.

The police have registered a case under sections related to fraud, criminal conspiracy, and breach of trust. Bank transactions, the alleged film studio, the documents presented, and the roles of all the accused are being investigated.

