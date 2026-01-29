John Abraham's clean-shaven salt-and-pepper look breaks the internet; fans react John Abraham's clean-shaven look has left fans surprised, with many talking about his new appearance online. Take a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor John Abraham's clean-shaven transformation has created a stir online. Known for his beard and rugged style, John appeared this time in a clean-shaven avatar, sparking widespread conversation on the internet.

His look was so different that many struggled to recognise him, while some fans expressed concern about his health. A few recent pictures of John posing with his team have gone viral online.

In the pictures, John can be seen wearing a simple black T-shirt. His clean-shaven face, salt-and-pepper hair, and natural look have attracted widespread attention on social media. In one image, he is seen holding hands with his team members and posing for the camera.

This new look has sparked a wave of speculation on social media. Some have called it a complete transformation, while others have wondered about the reason behind John’s dramatic change. Several users have also speculated that it could be a makeover for an upcoming film role.

One Instagram user commented, "Zyada diet conscious hona bhi bekar h (sic)." Another added, "Can’t wait for Force 3!! (sic)."

John Abraham's work front

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in the 2025 film Tehran, alongside Neeru Bajwa, Manushi Chhillar, Madhurima Tuli, and others. However, regarding his upcoming projects, there is no official information available yet.

