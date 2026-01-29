Exclusive: Why Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra invited just 12 guests to their wedding In an exclusive interview with India TV, Rani Mukerji spoke about Mardaani 3, saying the franchise empowers women and highlights bravery beyond gender. She also revealed that only 12 people attended her wedding.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Mardaani 3, slated to hit the screens on January 30, 2026. The film, Mardaani 3, is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and features an ensemble cast including Rani Mukerji, Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad and others in key roles.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, National Award-winning actress Rani Mukerji revealed why films like Mardaani are important in today's time and also mentioned what inspired the creation of Mardaani. She also revealed that only 12 people attended her wedding.

Rani Mukerji talks about her wedding

Rani was asked why, despite being part of the illustrious Yash Raj family, she chose to have such a private wedding. The anchor pointed out that only 18 people attended the ceremony. Responding to this, Rani Mukerji said, "Sirf 18 log the, actually sirf 12, kyunki Adi (Aditya Chopra) kaafi private hain aur hum chahte the ki hum apni shaadi khud enjoy karein. Aur humein khud enjoy karna tha shaadi mein, isliye hum aise logon ko laaye jo humein dekhbhaal karne ki zarurat na ho. Hum chahte the ki jo log enjoy kar rahe hain, wo genuinely khush ho, aur ye na ho ki begani shaadi mein Abdullah deewana ho hum apni shaadi mein khud deewane hona chahte the."

Watch the video here:

Rani Mukerji opens up about Mardaani

When asked about Mardaani, with Mardaani 3 scheduled to release on January 30. The very idea of Mardaani is significant. At a time when cinema largely focused on male-dominant characters and films like Singham, how important was it for you to bring a franchise like Mardaani, especially now that it has grown into a three-film series?

Rani said, "Ye bahot zaruri hain, kyunki women in uniform ki baat bahut kam hoti hain, unka contribution ke bare mein bahut kam baat cheet hoti hain, aur wo kisi male officer se kam nahi hain. Unki jo daredevil-ry hain, unka jo courage hain, ho unki bravery hain, bravery dosesn't come with a gender."

She further added, "You can be a women, you can be courageous, you can be a man, you can be courageous, so it doesn't matter. Aur mujhe Shivani Shivani Roy ka kirdar islye bahot acha lgta hai because it empowers women. empowers girls, to feel powerful, to feel strong."

Mardaani: What inspired the filmmakers to make the movie?

Talking about what inspired the idea behind Mardaani, Rani revealed that the film was born in the aftermath of the Nirbhaya case. She said, "Aur mein sabko kehna chahti hu idhar ki Mardaani ka jo janam hua tha, ye film ka jo janm hua tha, Nirbhaya case ke baad. Jo Nirbhaya case hum sabko pta hai, i think as a nation hum log shock the, pehli baar detail mei hme pta chala tha ki kis brutality se wo hadsa hua tha."

She went on to explain that Mardaani was her creative expression to channel her anger and grief, adding, "As an actor, i think Mardaani, mera ek creative expression tha to express my grief, my anger towards what happened aur Mardaani ka janam uss vajah se hua tha."

